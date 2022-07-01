Daraju Industries Limited, would be deepening the Nigerian debt market with the listing of its N10 billion Commercial Paper (CP) Programme on the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited platform.

The registration of this CP programme reinforces the confidence of issuers in FMDQ Exchange’s platform, and the Nigerian capital market as a viable marketplace to raise funds to meet funding requirements of companies and governments.

In a release by FMDQ, “Daraju Industries is a Nigerian registered company with its focus on manufacturing and local trading of household items such as fabric care, oral care and body care products, amongst others.”

Similarly, the registration of this CP Programme, which is sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, strategically positions Daraju Industries to raise short-term finance for its working capital needs, from the Nigerian DCM efficiently and at any time deemed suitable, through CP issues, within the approved Programme limit.

“FMDQ Exchange continues to sustain efforts in ensuring that corporates have uninterrupted access to a credible and robust platform for the registration, listing, quotation, and trading of debt securities. The Exchange, through continuous information disclosure, will continue to provide tailored and value-adding services, offer end-to-end support for a streamlined and seamless process, foster transparency and information symmetry, and promote credibility,” it said.