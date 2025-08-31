Advertisement

‎‎The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has mourned the passing of former inspector-general of police, IGP Solomon Ehigiator Arase, who died in the early hours of Sunday, August 31, 2025 at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

Force PRO, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in a statement that the news of the passing of IGP Arase was officially communicated to IGP Kayode Egbetokun, through his first son, Mr Solomon Osabohien Arase Jnr, on Sunday.

‎The inspector-general of police, IGP Egbetokun, while paying condolence visit to the family of the deceased IGP in Abuja, extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to the family, friends, and former colleagues of the late IGP Arase.

IGP Egbetokun acknowledged the deep pain of this loss and prayed for comfort, strength, and peace for all in this time of grief, while appreciating the contributions of the late Police boss to Police reforms and national security.

‎”The memory of late IGP Arase will forever remain etched in the heart of the Force and the country he so faithfully served,” the Force PRO stated.

‎IGP Solomon Arase, born on the June 21, 1956, in Owan West local government of Edo State, attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned his first degree in Political science. He later obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from the University of Benin, a Master’s Degree in Law from the University of Lagos and a Ph.D in Public Law from the Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, Edo State. He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on the December 1, 1981.

‎During the course of his illustrious policing career, IGP Arase served in various capacities including Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to three IGPs between 2002 – 2008, Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, pioneer Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and DIG Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) respectively. He was appointed the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police in April 2015 and retired on the 21st of June 2016. He was thereafter appointed the Chairman Police Service Commission on the 24th January, 2023 by Late President Muhammadu Buhari, a post which he held until the 10th of June, 2024. He is also a Fellow of the Defence College and a member of the prestigious Body of Benchers.

Force PRO further stated that “during his tenure as the inspector-general of police, he introduced major initiatives for the reform and improvement of the Force, such as the Complaint Response Unit for swift responses to public complaints and adequate protection of citizens rights.

“IGP Arase exemplified the highest standards of professionalism, bravery, and leadership, while his contributions to national security and police reform continue to resonate within the Force and beyond. His passing is not just the culmination of a remarkable chapter but a moment of collective mourning of a man who served with pride and honour.

“Through the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF), he supported academic excellence by awarding scholarships to outstanding Nigerian students, with particular focus on children of deceased police officers and indigent students.”