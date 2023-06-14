Okumagba Receives CAC Certificate, Retains Firm Control of Super Eagles Supporters Club

It was wild jubilation over the weekend as members of the Super Eagles Supporters Club who stayed true to the club’s constitution and stayed away from the charade of an election purportedly held in Abuja some months back finally regained ownership and rulership of their Club via a Government backed Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) document of incorporation.

The document, a certified true copy of the certificate of incorporation dated and signed by the Registrar-General of the Corporate Affairs Commission on the 9th of June 2023, affirmed the 10 Trustees of the club as being the bona-fide Owners and Directors while re-confirming the removal of the names of the dissidents who tried to hijack the day to day running of the club albeit, illegally.

For emphasis, the Trustees of SUPER EAGLES SUPPORTERS CLUB ABUJA incorporated