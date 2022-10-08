NPFL giants Enyimba of Aba,have completed the signing of five new players ahead of the 2022/33 football season.

The quartet of Chibuike Nwaiwu, Nonso Nzediegwu, Murphy Ndukwu and Chijoke Mbaoma were all signed from Heartland Football Club of Owerri.

Defensive midfielder James Oransaya linked up with the People’s Elephant from Nigeria National League outfit, Gateway United.

Nwaiwu, a combative midfielder has joined on a two years deal and serves as a direct replacement for Farouk Mohammed who has left the club after five years.

Wing forwards Nzediegwu and Ndukwu will bring the pace and explosiveness that headline their marauding styles on the flanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mbaoma arrives with versatility, possessing the impressive ability to play across the attack line. The power-and-pace forward penned a two years deal and will be handed the number 15 shirt.