Enyimba International FC of Abia yesterday, played out a goalless draw with visiting Remo Stars FC of Ogun at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

Remo Stars FC goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole thwarted all attempts by the home team in second 45 minute of the match to ensure his team got a share the points.

In his post match interview, Coach of Enyimba Yemi Olarenwaju expressed dismay over his team’s display in the first 45 minute of the match.

“We were not in the match in the first half and that was not what we planned for, as the host, I expected the players to mount pressure on the visiting team.

“Though we were denied goals by the goalkeeper in the second stanza with the substitutions we made.

“For me, it is not a bad result as teams get points away from home in the ongoing NPFL. We will have to get the points elsewhere too.

“The league is a marathon and we still have lot of matches to play, so we can still finish the league well,”Olarenwaju said.

Olarenwaju said that his remain the best club in the country, saying that the club is the only team still in CAF competition, “he said.

Remo Stars player, Sadiq Ismail hailed his team mates for withstanding Enyimba and neutralising their fire power.

“Before we came here, we have that confidence because, we always get points here. It is either we beat them or we draw, no pressure at all.

“Our next game is against Rivers United and the fact that they lost their match today is a big motivation for us.

“Enyimba is not a bad side and we know the match will be difficult that was why we prepared well to stop all their threats,” Ismail said.(NAN)