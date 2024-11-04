The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday10 came to a thrilling climax yesterday with fascinating results across the country.

League leaders Rivers United suffered their first defeat of the season in Lagos as Ikorodu City secured a convincing 2-0 win to move out of the relegation zone.

Ayomide Cole netted his first NPFL goal three minutes after the break to give the host lead before substitutes Ajeyigbe Toyeeb doubled the lead four minutes later for Ikorodu City and pocket all the three points to boost their survival hopes.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa scored a late goal to help Kano Pillars secure a dramatic 2-1 win over Plateau United in an electrifying encounter at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina, yesterday.

The visitors initially took the lead, setting the stage for a tense battle. Pillars responded with resilience, leveling the score with just 15 minutes left on the clock through a well-struck free-kick by club legend Rabiu Ali.

As the game approached stoppage time, Musa, known for his clutch performances, delivered yet again. In the 92nd minute, the Super Eagles veteran found the back of the net with a precise finish, marking his fourth goal of the season.

his last-minute winner showcased his enduring quality and reinforced his role as a key player for Kano Pillars.

The victory not only secured vital points for Pillars but also highlighted Musa’s continued impact and prowess as a proven goal scorer in the league.

In another matchday10 fixture decided yesterday, Heartland of Owerri secured a 0-2 victory over Abia Warriors in an Oriental Derby in Aba. The victory moved Emmanuel Amunike’s side to 12th position on the league table with 14 points.

Enugu Rangers beat Nasarawa United 2-0, Bendel Insurance secured 1-2 against Sunshine Stars, while joint leaders Reno Stars pipped Lobi Stars 1-0.