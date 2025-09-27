Ex Super Eagles Captain, Jay-Jay Okocha, two-time African footballer of the year, Nwankwo Kanu, 2008 African player of the year, Emmanuel Adebayor, and Arsenal legend, Alex Song, are set to lead African Legends in a mouthwatering clash against Barca Legends on October 25, in Abuja.

The game will take place at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, at 3 pm, as Africa’s greatest ever players go toe-to-toe against the legendary stars of FC Barcelona in the Champions Cup organized by Attom Foundation.

Widely regarded as one of the most skillful African players of all time, Jay-Jay Okocha enjoyed a stellar career in Germany, France, England, and Turkey, earning global acclaim for his dazzling dribbles and flair.

Twice named BBC African Footballer of the Year (2003, 2004), Okocha remains a cult hero at clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Bolton Wanderers, and played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s triumph at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and the historic 1996 Olympic Gold Medal in Atlanta.

Nwankwo Kanu, one of Africa’s most decorated footballers, brings an illustrious résumé that includes a UEFA Champions League title with Ajax (1995), two Premier League titles with Arsenal, and three FA Cups across his time in England.

The lanky forward is also a two-time African Footballer of the Year (1996, 1999) and was instrumental in Nigeria’s Golden Generation, memorably leading the Dream Team to Olympic glory in 1996.

Adding to the firepower, Emmanuel Adebayor, former African Footballer of the Year (2008), and Alex Song, a two-time Cameroonian Footballer of the Year and ex-Barcelona star, will reinforce an African line-up rich in experience from Europe’s top leagues, including the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, and Ligue 1.

This marquee encounter will see the African side, packed with charisma and talent, lock horns with a Barça Legends squad boasting world-renowned names such as Ronaldinho, Ludovic Giuly, Javier Saviola, Jesús Angoy, Samuel Okunowo, Marc Valiente, Fernando Navarro, and Roberto Trashorras.

In a game dedicated to raising awareness for the empowerment of the girl child, Attom Foundation has teamed up with ZMB Homes, and WGI to power through.

Fans will enjoy the rare opportunity to meet their football idols up close in a fan meet and greet event. Also, a gala night is being organized – an elegant evening of dining, networking, and generosity, with proceeds directly supporting programs for the girl child.