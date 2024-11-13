The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced an increase in peak-period train services on the Abuja-Kaduna route, expanding from four to six services between Friday and Monday, to meet rising passenger demand.

In a statement issued by NRC’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, the adjustment highlighted NRC’s commitment to meeting customer needs and combating ticket racketeering.

NRC’s Acting Managing Director, Ben Iloanusi, explained that a five-month analysis revealed a 22% rise in new passenger registrations for the Abuja-Kaduna service, showing that more Nigerians were choosing trains as a safe, reliable, and comfortable travel option.

“NRC has observed similar trends on the Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe, and Port Harcourt-Aba routes, and efforts are already underway to increase services along these routes as well,” Iloanusi stated.

He further encouraged customers to use NRC’s online ticketing platform to access increased services and avoid patronising ticket scalpers.

“To ensure smooth operations, NRC senior management will maintain a stronger presence across all routes, focusing on eliminating ticket scalping. Passengers are encouraged to book tickets directly through NRC’s online platforms, avoiding unofficial vendors,” he added.