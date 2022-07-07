The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) recently took delivery of 6 wheel chairs, as part of efforts to make it easier for the aged and handicapped to enter and disembark the Lagos-Ibadan passenger train.

The 6 wheel chairs were donated by Rotary Club of Global Union, District 9110 at Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station, Ebute-Metta Junction, in Lagos.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, managing director of the corporation, Engr. Fidet Okhiria commended the Rotary Club of Global Union for the kind gesture as part of its objectives to impact lives.

Represented by deputy director operations of the corporation, Mr Oshinowo, the NRC helmsman called on other rotary clubs to emulate rotary club district 9110, by making donations that can make transit on train easy.

He pointed out that some passengers who may not be able to join the elevator or climb the stair case due to ill health can also use the wheel chairs.

The president, Rotary club of Global Union, Rtrn. Akinniyi Fasanya said, the idea of donating the wheel chairs came, when a member with his wife and an elderly woman who boarded the Ibadan to Lagos standard gauge passenger train showed interest in touring the beautiful Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station after a blissful journey from Ibadan to Lagos.

He averred that the club has entered into partnership with the corporation to provide wheel chairs in all the railway stations along the Lagos to Ibadan standard gauge railway corridor.