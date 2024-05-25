The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has denied an allegation that the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, helped the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to return to Kano on Saturday.

The Kano State deputy governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, had claimed Ribadu provided two aircraft for the return of Bayero to the city at 4.30am on Saturday.

“The National Security Adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the palace,” the deputy governor said.

However, when contacted, the Head of Strategic Communications, ONSA, Zakari Mijinyawa, said the allegation was untrue.

He said Ribadu did not provide the aircraft that returned Bayero to Kano.

He urged politicians to be mindful of their utterances as they may jeopardise the efforts by security agencies to maintain peace in the state.

“I read the comments on social media, it is untrue. The NSA did not provide air transport to anyone to Kano,” the ONSA spokesman stated.