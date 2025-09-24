The National Sports Commission (NSC) has reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring that the 14 recognised constituencies were fully represented on the boards of All Sports Federations in Nigeria.

Advertisement

This assurance followed consultations with key stakeholders ahead of the forthcoming National Sports Federations elections.

The NSC emphasised that the democratic structure of sports administration in Nigeria was founded on inclusivity, fairness, and transparency, stressing therefore that no constituency will be disenfranchised in the composition of federation boards.

In a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday morning by NSC’s Director of Press, Dr (Mrs) Kehinde Ajayi, the Commission reaffirmed that these constituencies were indispensable pillars for the growth and governance of Nigerian sports, saying their voices must be heard in decision-making at the highest level.

The 14 constituencies include six zonal representatives from the geopolitical zones of the country, one athlete representative, one technical representative, and one military/paramilitary representative.

Additional representatives consist of one from the National Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS), one from the National Association of Physical Education and Sports for Persons with Disabilities (NAPHER-SD), one sponsor representative, and one from the Athletes’ Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

The Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, stated, “The strength of our sports federations lies in representation. We want to make it categorically clear that none of the 14 constituencies will be excluded from participating in the governance structure of any federation. Inclusiveness remains non-negotiable.”

The NSC has called on the Gymnastics, Judo, and Shooting Federations to prepare for elections scheduled for 18 October, 2025, in Abuja.

While the Judo and Gymnastics federations will conduct their zonal elections prior to the national elections, the Shooting Federation will proceed to elect their President and Vice President, having already concluded their zonal elections.