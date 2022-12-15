The executive secretary, Nigerian Shippers Council(NSC), Barr. Hassan Bello has urged the federal government to embark on full ports concession by providing rail and road infrastructure to meet the anticipated increase in cargo throughputs.

According to him, the purpose of concessioning the ports so as to enhance efficiency, reduce corruption and turnaround time have been achieved but the required logistics to evacuate the cargoes has not been provided, thus, leading to the present long queues of trucks at Apapa and Tin-can Island ports.

Bello, who said this at Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria (MARAN)’s 34th Anniversary and Awards with theme: ‘Pains and Gains of Concession,’ averred that, the access roads to Apapa should have been expanded prior to the concession agreement.

He also posited that, in line with the concession agreement, some terminal operators have completely digitalised their operations while some freight forwarders have not been reformed.

“Freight forwarders should be able to stay in the comfort of their home and process documentation instead of following up bill of laden amongst other processes manually,” he said.

The former shippers council helmsman averred that the arrival and departure of vessels can be monitored at home instead of visiting the port premises to ascertain shipping position.

The chairman of the occasion and former director general of Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Ade Dosumu, noted that, concession has no doubt increased the number of cargoes moving in and out of the country.

He stated categorically that, gone are the days when vessels waited on the high sea due to lack anchorage space to berth.

He pointed out that truck drivers should also be carried along and tutored on the need to eschew parking of trucks indiscriminately along the port access roads and endeavour to park their trucks at holding bays.

The chief executive officer(CEO) of Ships and Ports Limited advised government to develop infrastructure and convert spaces occupied by unused structures to holding bays.

He stated that, the call up system can only be effective if government develops holding bays where trucks could be parked temporarily before entering the port gates.