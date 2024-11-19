The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 14 suspected herders for violating the Executive Order banning transhumance movement across Adamawa State.

The operation was carried out by the Hong Divisional Office of NSCDC, demonstrating the Corps’ unwavering commitment to enforcing the ban to safeguard public safety and security, and to prevent farmer-herder clashes that often result from unauthorised movements of cattle.

Acting on this directive, Commandant Idris Bande of the state NSCDC command, instructed the immediate enforcement of the ban across all 21 local government areas of Adamawa State.

The Command said it discovered during preliminary investigation that some of the arrested persons are not indigenous to Adamawa State, further emphasising the importance of enforcing the ban to prevent external disruptions to the state’s peace and stability.

Bande expressed the NSCDC determination to uphold the law, pledging to continue working tirelessly to ensure compliance with the Executive Order.

The Commandant also reiterated the Corps’ dedication to fostering peace and security in the state and urged all residents and stakeholders to cooperate with the NSCDC.

The Commandant said investigations were still ongoing, saying the suspects will be prosecuted in a court of competent jurisdiction upon completion of investigation.