In a bold move to combat the increasing menace of vandalism in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has successfully arrested five suspects involved in the vandalism of critical national assets.

The FCT Commandant of the Corps, Dr. Olusola Odumosu, who paraded the suspects on Tuesday at the Command’s headquarters in Abuja, detailed the tense circumstances of their arrest, revealing that the suspects initially attempted to evade arrest by speeding off from the Aso Radio area in Katampe District, but the NSCDC’s diligent patrol teams intercepted them, resulting in a significant haul of vandalised assets.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include drainage covers, iron pipe protection for bridge shoulder, communication mast accessories, rolls of stainless steel pipe clamps, angle bar from public water tank and scaffold pipes and clips.

Other recovered items include; manhole covers, electricity aluminum conductors, wire mesh, armoured aluminum conductors, iron steel section-U, angle and I section, rice milling machine iron, welding wires, binding wires and many others.

He revealed that the suspects had travelled from Guata Junction in Nasarawa State, with plans to deposit their loot at an iron melting company in Niger State. He emphasised the Corps’ commitment to disrupting the operations of vandals, declaring that their efforts were crucial in preserving the integrity of the nation’s infrastructure.

Odumosu condemned the vandals’ actions, stating, “We will not take it lightly with those who sabotage the government’s intentions of providing a meaningful life for FCT residents.”

He disclosed that the suspects—ranging in age from 20 to 27 and originating primarily from Kano State—were undergoing thorough investigations to ensure that justice is served.

Commandant Odumosu who reinforced the Corps’ commitment to intensifying night patrols and intelligence operations to keep the FCT safe from such criminal activities further urged residents to contribute by providing timely intelligence that will help them make the capital city a hostile environment for vandals and scavengers.

“FCT is a no-go area for vandals and hoodlums. They must either repent, relocate, or face the full wrath of the law,” he warned.

“We have a renewed vigour to fulfil our mandate of protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, we are not resting on our oars until we rid the capital city of these miscreants.

“We are not taking it lightly with those who have chosen to sabotage the good efforts and intentions of the government to give meaningful life to the residents of the FCT.

“With these arrests, the NSCDC has sent a strong message: the fight against vandalism and criminality in Abuja is far from over, and the Corps remains resolute in its mission to protect the nation’s infrastructure and ensure the safety of all citizens,” Odumosu declared.

