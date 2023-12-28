The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, on Thursday, disclosed that it arrested no fewer than 82 suspected vandals and 22 illegal miners in the last four months.

Mr. Olusola Odumosu, the NSCDC Commandant in FCT, disclosed these figures during an interview in Abuja on Thursday.

Odumosu said that among the arrested, 20 individuals were apprehended for involvement in manhole cover theft and critical national assets and infrastructure vandalism.

He added that five suspects were detained in September for allegedly vandalising electrical cables, while 14 were held for alleged vandalism of other public property. Additionally, two individuals were arrested for alleged television theft.

The commandant said that the remaining suspects were apprehended for various crimes, including 28 for alleged railway vandalism and destruction of other critical national assets. He noted that 11 were captured in October for engaging in illegal mining, while December saw the parade of 11 illegal miners and two vandals.

Under his leadership, Odumosu noted that the command took action against three Private Guard Companies (PGCs) for different offenses, such as operating without a license and refusal to renew licenses.

He expressed the command’s determination to intensify efforts in 2024 to crack down on vandals, illegal PGC operators, and miscreants within the FCT.

(NAN)