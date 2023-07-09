NSCDC Impounds Vandalised Telecom Equipment

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has impounded three truckloads of vandalised telecommunications equipment from a tower in Chibok local government area of Borno State.

State commandant of the corps, Farouq Boyi, who disclosed this in Maiduguri yesterday, said the suspected vandals sneaked into Shiki village in Chibok local government area and dismantled the mast of the defunct NITEL when personnel of the corps intercepted them.

He said six suspects including drivers of the trucks were arrested while the principal suspect was at large by press time yesterday.

Boyi alleged that highly placed persons were involved in acts of vandalism but assured that any person no matter how highly placed found in connection with the crime would be arrested and prosecuted.

He said the command also arrested 27 other suspects who were arrested for committing various offences including gangsterism, vandalism of armoured cables and fraud.

Boyi explained that the command arrested a syndicate which defrauded some people including IDPs in the state to the tune of over N12 million; claiming to provide them food vouchers.