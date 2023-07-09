Sokoto Govt, UNICEF, Police Collaborate On Child Policing

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) with support from the European Union (EU) and the Sokoto State Ministry of Justice have organised a workshop on the Nigerian Police Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for children who come in contact with the law.

Sokoto State commissioner of police, Muhammad Ali Hayattu, said at the event that development of the SOPs demonstrated the commitment of the Nigeria Police to ensure child-friendly policing in the country.

He said that SOPs would offer a strategic framework and clear guidelines on procedures for providing services for children and facilitate timely access to justice.

The police commissioner added that the workshop would build capacity of police officers to enable them to appreciate issues involving children.

Hayattu added that the workshop would also go a long way in enlightening security agencies, human rights activists, civil society organisations, the Human Rights Commission and the judiciary on issues involving children in a professional manner.

UNICEF child protection specialist, Nkiru Maduechesi, said the essence of the training was to ensure that best results for child protection were attained with specialisation.