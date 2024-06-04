The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two (2) suspected streetlight vandals and three (3) motorcycle thieves in the state.

The Command also said it is on the trail of two other suspected buglers terrorising residents of Gwammaja and Dala local government areas of Kano State.

Spokesperson of the Command, Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known in a statement released to journalists on Tuesday in Kano.

Abdullahi identified the two suspected vandals as 26-year-old Adnan Umar and Musa Shuayb, 24; while he named Saminu Magaji a.k.a Pina, 19; Haruna Idris, 22 as well as 38 years old Ahmed Abubakar as suspects arrested for stealing a motorcycle.

The NSCDC spokesman said the suspected vandals were apprehended by officers of the Command’s Anti-Vandalism Unit who were on midnight patrols along the IBB Way.

“They’re suspected to have vandalised streetlight armoured cable on IBB Way by Fagge/Kofar Wambai New Market, whilst also attempting to make away with the three rolls copper wire, operatives of the Corps on night patrol captured them.

“Meanwhile, in another development, three suspected motorcycle thieves including the receiver have been nabbed.

“The suspects: Saminu Magaji a.k.a Pina 19yrs, Haruna Idris 22yrs as well as Ahmed Abubakar (receiver) 38yrs have also been arrested,” Abdullahi said.

He added that the Corps are on the trail of two other suspects who are at-large.

“The suspects hail from Gwammaja, Dala LGA, Kano State. They specialised in breaking/burgling homes, stealing motor bikes and personal belongings of people,” the statement added.

The spokesperson however said the five suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.