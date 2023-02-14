The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has released the details and modalities for the collection of relief items and cash donations for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The apex Islamic body in Nigeria, in a statement signed by its secretary general, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, especially members of the Muslim Ummah, to donate generously in cash and kind to the victims of the February 6 devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in South Turkey and North Syria, saying a Muslim is a brother to another Muslim and whoever fulfils the needs of his brother, Allah will fulfil his needs just as whoever relieves a Muslim from distress, Allah will relieve him from distress on the Day of Resurrection…(Sahih Muslim 2699).

The statement added that cash donations can be made into the two approved TURKISH EMBASSY – HUMANITARIAN ASSIST Domiciliary Account (USD): 507213168 and Naira Account: 1228160057 both with Zenith Bank.

The statement also noted that for record purposes, the receipts or evidence of payment should be sent to the NSCIA via [email protected] and directed that donation of items like Tents for winter use, Gas heaters, Blankets, Sleeping bags, Portable toilets-baths and Generators should be delivered at No. 46, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, ARMADA International Limited, No. 8, Solomon Agbontan Road (Aerodrome Road), Apapa, Lagos and Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue (CICID), Bayero University, Kano.