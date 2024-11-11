NSIA Insurance Company Limited has promised to continue to offer top notch service delivery to its customers and stakeholders.

Similarly, the insurer recently concluded its Customer Service Week celebrations with a special medical outreach initiative in partnership with Beacon Health Diagnostics. The week-long event offered free medical screenings at NSIA’s head office, benefiting both customers and members of the surrounding community.

The theme for this year, ‘Above and Beyond,’ resonated with NSIA’s commitment to delivering exceptional care, noting that, “By providing free health services, including blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, BMI assessments, eye examinations, and prescription glasses, NSIA Insurance underscored its dedication to enhancing the well-being of its customers and community members.”

The outreach initiative received an overwhelmingly positive response, with participants expressing appreciation for the accessible health services even as the effort demonstrated the organisation’s focus on going beyond traditional insurance offerings by actively promoting health and wellness within the community.

By prioritising care and social responsibility, NSIA Insurance reaffirmed its commitment to improving the quality of life for its customers and the wider public, saying, the collaboration with Beacon Health Diagnostics was a testament to their dedication to make a lasting impact, embodying the spirit of going ‘Above and Beyond’ in every interaction.

Meanwhile, NSIA Insurance had sponsored the recently concluded 2024 Africa Insurance Women Association (AIWA) conference in Lagos recently.

The event united industry leaders and professionals to drive the future of insurance across Africa. This sponsorship, it stated, underscores NSIA Insurance’s commitment to fostering innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable growth in the insurance sector.

NSIA Insurance Limited (Nigeria) is part of NSIA Participations, which is currently present in 12 African countries; namely, Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo.