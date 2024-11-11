An energy solutions provider, Shafa Energy, is set to unveil two lubricant products known as Shafa Shanu and Shafa Doki in a move to extend the lifespan of vehicles in the country.

Speaking on this development, the CEO of Shafa Energy, Alh. Yakubua A Maishanu noted that, as Nigerians adjust to new economic realities, his company has also endeavoured to explore how its expertise in its industry can help motorists, adding that, “at the heart of the development of these products therefore was the quest for products that will deliver superior engine protection, improved fuel efficiency, enhanced performance, environmental Compliance and reduced maintenance costs so that motorists and operators of heavy duty machinery will better optimise their spending.

“Our team worked tirelessly to develop Shafa Shanu and Shafa Doki, ensuring they meet international standards and exceed customer expectations and we believe they will set a new standard in the industry.”

Shafa Shanu and Shafa Doki, he said, are more than just lubricants as they represent the firm’s dedication to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction even as he is confident that these products will revolutionise the Nigerian lubricant market, providing unparalleled benefits to its customers. Our goal is to empower businesses and individuals to operate efficiently, effectively, and sustainably, he stressed.

The CEO said the products will be introduced into the Nigerian market later in the last week of November 2024, adding that, “as we prepare for the launch, I invite stakeholders to experience the Shafa Energy difference. Join us as we unveil these game-changing lubricant brands. Together, let’s drive growth, innovation, and success in Nigeria’s energy sector.”

To him, “Shafa Energy’s history is marked by milestones that demonstrate our commitment to excellence. From our humble beginnings to our current status as a leading energy solutions provider, we’ve consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation and quality. Our new lubricant brands are the next chapter in this journey.”

The company was founded in 1996 with a vision to provide high-quality energy solutions to Nigeria’s growing economy and over the years, it has consistently delivered on this promise, and its new lubricant brands are a testament to this commitment.