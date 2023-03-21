The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) said it remains cAbuja ommitted to the implementation of a new salary structure that will be free of erroneous computations and reflective of the financial reality in the fund.

This is as the fund dismissed the allegation of award of frivolous projects, insisting that all contracts by it, were properly evaluated, awarded and executed in line with due process, through advisements and necessary approvals from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

A statement by the NSITF general-manager, corporate affairs Ijeoma Oji-Okoronkwo in Abuja said it was unfortunate that the fund’s staff union were misguided into a needless disruption of the activities in the agency yesterday in alliance with the national leadership of Association of Senior Staff of Banks Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI).

Addressing the claims raised by the union, the fund stated, “The allegation of frivolous and white elephant projects being awarded and implemented are unfounded, as every contract goes through a laid down process, including Needs Assessment before bidding.

Every contract in the fund is first evaluated to determine its impacts and usefulness before bidding. Indeed, the current E-NSITF is in line with the Federal Government mandate on e-business and thus, received all the necessary endorsement up to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) before its implementation”.

“ As a matter of fact , the E-NSITF has been on the drawing board since 2015 but it took the rejuvenated management and the parent ministry to take it, head on in 2020 in line Federal Executive Council directive, hence it received all necessary endorsements from the parastatals tenders board to the ministerial tenders board and finally to the Federal Executive Council.

“The E-NSITF will effortlessly ease business management processes as it is ultimately targeted at increasing efficiency in daily operational input and output. The contributors can now easily get compliance certificates and have enhanced access entitlements, with improved feedback for both the fund and its customers,” she added.

On the alleged non-promotion of staff as well as recruitment of new staff into the management cadre, the fund noted that “a total of145 staff members were promoted to the management cadre while over 600 non-management staff were also promoted in the last two promotion exercises based on performance.