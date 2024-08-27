The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring quality access to physiotherapy services for all Nigerians.

Speaking in Abuja ahead of its 65th anniversary commemoration, NSP president, Dr Felix Odusanya, stressed the society’s pivotal role in improving the health and well-being of Nigerians.

Reflecting on the theme of the anniversary, “Physiotherapy Practice in Nigeria: The Past, The Present and The Way Forward,” Odusanya highlighted the society’s journey from its humble beginnings to becoming a leading voice in the healthcare sector.

He said, “We stand on the shoulders of pioneers who envisioned a profession that would transform lives as we look to the future, we renew our commitment to shaping the next chapter of physiotherapy in Nigeria.

We must work together to ensure that every Nigerian can access quality physiotherapy services”.

To mark its milestone, the NSP has organised a series of events, including a public lecture, awards, honours and a fundraising gala.

The society further called on all stakeholders to join in its efforts to build a future where every Nigerian has access to quality physiotherapy services.