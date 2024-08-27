The Nigeria Professionals in Diaspora group has praised Dr Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), for his innovative crypto tax reforms, describing them as a game changer for Nigeria’s economy.

In a statement delivered during a press conference in Abuja and signed by Dr Obiora Okereke, President, and Chief Mrs Bukola Shonekan, Home Secretary, the group commended Dr Adedeji’s efforts to modernise Nigeria’s tax system and effectively incorporate cryptocurrencies.

“Dr Adedeji’s crypto tax reforms are a bold step towards embracing the digital economy,” the statement read. “His leadership ensures Nigeria’s tax policies adapt to the evolving financial landscape, aligning with global standards.”

The group noted that the current regulations, such as the Stamp Duty Act of 1939, need to be updated and revised for addressing the complexities of digital currencies. They applauded Dr. Adedeji’s plans to establish clear guidelines for digital assets, simplify tax reporting, and leverage technology to ease compliance.

“Dr Adedeji’s approach will boost confidence in the cryptocurrency market, protect consumers, and attract international investment,” the statement added. “His commitment to modernising Nigeria’s tax system is a game changer for economic growth.”

The Nigeria Professionals in Diaspora group urged stakeholders to support Dr Adedeji’s initiatives, saying, “This move will create a more transparent, secure, and thriving financial system for Nigeria.”

With Nigeria’s growing engagement in digital currency trading, the group recognised the need for a regulatory framework that effectively manages the evolving financial world.

The statement concluded, “Dr. Adedeji’s crypto tax reforms are a step in the right direction. We commend his vision and leadership in positioning Nigeria for economic success in the digital age.”

The statement added, “Dr Zacch Adedeji’s changes to Nigeria’s tax system, especially regarding this new update on cryptocurrency, bring benefits for Nigerians. By setting clear rules for digital assets, these reforms make it easier for people and businesses to understand and meet their tax responsibilities. This clarity helps boost confidence in the cryptocurrency market and encourages more people to get involved.”

It noted that as the digital economy evolves, it is important to keep tax regulations up to date with technological advancements.