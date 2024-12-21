National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved five degree programmes for the Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi in affiliation with the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

The programmes include Bsc Mass Communication; Bsc Accounting; Bsc Business Administration; Bsc Banking and Finance and Bsc Public Administration.

The NUC gave the approval after visiting the institution for resource persons’ inspection to assess the level of competence of the respective programmes.

The polytechnic disclosed this in a post on its official Facebook page yesterday.

It added the programmes are to commence admission from the 2024/2025 academic session.

The polytechnic offers degree programmes in engineering related fields in affiliation with the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi.