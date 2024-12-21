Senior special assistant on public communications and new media to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Lere Olayinka, has said his principal (Nyesom Wike) is too focused on his responsibilities to engage with those he called, “political hushpuppis.”

Olayinka made reference to a member of the House of Representatives from the Ideato North and South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu.

He made the comments in response to allegations from the Action Peoples Party (APP) and the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) which suggested that Wike and security agencies were conspiring to arrest Ugochinyere.

“If Ugochinyere had accepted money from anyone without fulfilling his obligations, it is his responsibility to address that issue,” he said.

The spokesman described the CUPP as an “unknown and illegal entity,” urging its members to pursue more meaningful and honourable activities.

He emphasised that the CUPP was created in 2018 solely to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 presidential elections.

Olayinka further claimed that after the 2019 elections, the CUPP lost its purpose, yet Ugochinyere continued to exploit it to advance his political career, ultimately leading him to the House of Representatives where he pretends to represent a non-existent group of opposition lawmakers.

He accused In light of allegations involving judicial corruption, treason, bribery and forgery made by his associates in the APP and CUPP, Olayinka suggested that Ugochinyere should reflect on which of his political allies might be displeased with him.

As for Wike, Olayinka maintained that the minister was fully committed to the development of the FCT as directed by President Bola Tinubu and had no time to waste on someone like Ugochinyere.