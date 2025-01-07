The Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the reckless disconnections of power supply and poor operations of Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED) in Bauchi State.

In a statement signed by its secretary, Isah Garba, the union expressed displeasure over JED officials’ activities in embarking on unnecessary disconnection, particularly to customers operating with prepaid meters, simply to force customers back to estimated billing.

He said the council observed a lacuna in the payment of power supply in the name of estimated bills, especially in paying for services not rendered, including payments for darkness.

“The Union faulted the activities of some JED officials who deliberately frustrate and embarrass their customers, even those operating with prepaid meters, simply to force them to adopt estimated bills for their personal benefits.

“The Bauchi State council of the NUJ advised the Bauchi State government, ministries and agencies to look for alternative power supply so that they would make a lot of savings from the outrageous estimated bills being issued to them on a monthly basis.

“NUJ called on JED management to always engage trained personnel that have good human relations with customers to enable them to provide effective services to their customers,” the statement reads in part.