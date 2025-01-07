Delta State government is using the dry season to accelerate the pace of road construction, rehabilitation, and drainage system provision in the state, especially in the capital territory.

The director general of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency (DSCTDA), Chief Patrick Ukah, disclosed this yesterday during an inspection of several ongoing road construction projects within the capital territory.

During his visit to the projects in Oshimili South and Oshimili North local government areas, Ukah expressed satisfaction with the progress and contractors’ adherence to the project schedules.

Ukah noted that many road projects under inspection were awarded in 2023 and are expected to be completed before the end of Oborevwori’s first term.

The inspection began with the 1.468-kilometre flood control project at Ogbeilo/Ugbomanta Street, which includes a discharge drain extending through Ogbogonogo market to Otuogwu Bay.

Other projects inspected include the 1.069-kilometer road network within the Delta Development and Property Authority (DDPA) Housing Estate, Asaba.

“Anyafulu Chinedum Street, Redeemer Street, Odilison E.C. Jnr. Street with a spur to Ralph Uwachie Road/Ngozi Odiake Avenue and another spur to Israel D. Odilison Close, Asaba.

“The 0.840-kilometre Oliklli Layout, encompassing Emeka Okolo Street, Bakasi Street, Mike Arinze Street, and Amechi Efagwuani Street, off Ibusa Road.”

Others are the 0.750-kilometre Bright Ndubuisi Street, Asaba, the 2.250-kilometre Ajidua Road, Okpanam and the 0.370-kilometre Iella Minola Street.

Ukah expressed satisfaction with the progress of the projects and assured that the state government will inaugurate some of them soon.

“Through technical inspections, we have identified some gaps and funding challenges, which are being addressed. I commend the contractors for their efforts and urge them to prioritise timely completion of the projects,” Ukah stated.