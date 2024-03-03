Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Dennis Guwor, has felicitated with High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo on the “Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Meritorious Award On internal Security” by the national leadership of the union.

Guwor noted that it was so gratifying to be so honoured by the NUJ in recognition of Tompolo’s commitment to peace and security in Nigeria.

He described the award well deserved having put in so much efforts in stabilising the security architecture across coastal regions in the country to secure the nation’s oil wealth.

The speaker in a statement commended the NUJ for the award, stressing that the recognition was a call for greater sacrifices for Project Nigeria.

“I celebrate a boss, leader and uncle, High Chief (Dr) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (Alias Tompolo), over a well-deserved award by the national leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists.

“His leading role in effective decurity management earned him this “NUJ Meritorious Award On internal Security”

His efforts is well acknowledged nationwide and the honour by the NUJ is another vote of confidence and reaffirmation of the public’s recognition of his efforts in achieving a great nation”.

“On behalf of my family, the peace-loving people of Warri South West and the Delta State Assembly, congratulate this great son of the Niger Delta and wish him greater laurels ahead,” Guwor stated.