NUPRC Tackles NMDPRA Over ExxonMobil Butane Lifting At Bonny Terminal 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has countered its sister regulator, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s (NMDPRA) allegation that ExxonMobil was lifting butane illegally at Bonny River Offshore Terminal (BRT).

Recall that the NMDPRA, in letters to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, had alleged that ExxonMobil Corp was involved in the illegal lifting of petroleum products from the BRT.

However, NUPRC chief executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, swiftly countered the NMDPRA allegation insisting that ExxonMobil’s operations at BRT was duly approved by the upstream regulator.

In a statement on Wednesday, Komolafe said, “Our attention has been drawn to some publications in the media between June 12 and 13, 2023, alleging illegal lifting of Butane at the Bonny River Offshore Terminal (BRT) by ExxonMobil. The publications quote a sister regulatory agency, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), as the source of the allegation.

“Being the regulator statutorily entrusted with the technical and commercial regulation of the upstream sector in Nigeria, it has become necessary for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) to state the true position regarding the transaction referre