House of Representatives has urged the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria not to implement the revised guidelines for verification dated February 7, 2023.

The new guidelines will take effect on March 1, 2024 pending its investigation of the matter.

The revised guidelines, among others, stipulate that applicants for verification must have a minimum of two years post qualification experience from the date of issuance of permanent practice licence.

They are to also obtain a letter of good standing from the chief executive officer of their place of work and the last training institution attended while processing of application shall take a minimum of six months.

The House’s decision was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Patrick Umoh (APC, Akwa Ibom) at plenary, yesterday.

Moving the motion, Umoh acknowledged the concerns, protest and stiff opposition to the implementation of the Revised Guidelines by health professionals led by the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives.

He said the verification of certificates is to confirm and authenticate an already existing certificate issued by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, therefore the requirement for two years post-qualification experience before verification of certificate is unreasonable, arbitrary and unfair.

The lawmaker said this would among other things, restrict the freedom of nurses seeking education or additional skills and training in foreign universities.

Umoh argued that: “The National Assembly is the body empowered by the Constitution to make laws for the country, and the requirement of two years post-qualification experience by the Nursing and Midwifery Council is to legislate through the back door, and therefore a usurpation of the powers of the National Assembly.”

He expressed worry that “the requirement that applicants for verification must obtain a letter of good standing from the Chief Executive Officer of the applicant’s place of work is capable of creating forced labour and modern slavery as applicants will be forced to be subject to the whims and caprices of applicant’s employer.”

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the Committees on Health Institutions and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance with the resolution and investigate the controversy surrounding the revised guidelines and report to the House within six weeks.