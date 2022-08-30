Nasarawa State chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Saliu Adamu, has said Governor Abdullahi Sule deserves a second term to continue with the ongoing projects in the state.

Speaking to journalists in Karu local government area, Adamu said the governor’s giant strides across the state were commendable.

He said apart from the Sani Abacha Bus Terminal which is one of the biggest parks in the country and that of Lafia, Sule has executed several projects within his three and a half years in office.

He explained further that the terminal is yielding positive results as jobs are being created for the youths and a huge market base for women to sell their products and food.

Adamu said the same is being replicated in Lafia park, which will soon become a major source of revenue for the government.

According to him, the state capital is wearing a new look with modern infrastructure and renovations put in place by the present administration.

The NURTW chairman reiterated that since the governor came into governance, communal crises have reduced and the lives and properties of the people are protected through a formidable security architecture.

He stated that the governor was able to construct two-kilometre solar powered street lights in each of the local governments across the state and technology innovation centres for ICT training in Lafia, Akwanga, Keffi and Karu local government areas, as well as market construction across the state.

Adamu said with all these developments, the governor needs to be voted for to continue with his good works. He said, the union has moved into the terminal and has commenced operation, adding that what remains is for motorists to comply with the rules and regulations while plying the roads.

According to him, the union has notified all vehicles operating along the roads to move into the terminal, but only few have complied. He therefore called on Governor Sule to enact a law that will force motorists to comply, so that the union will be able to monitor movement of passengers in order to guarantee their safety.