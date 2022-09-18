National Union of Road Transport Workers (National Union of Road Transport Workers) has thrown its weight behind the plan by the Federal Ministry of Transportation for a mass transit scheme that will make available new vehicles for commercial drivers in the country.

This was the outcome of the meeting between the NURTW and the federal government when the national president of the union, Tajudeen Baruwa led some national officers of the union on a courtesy visit to the minister of state for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, in Abuja.

Baruwa also said the scheme is long overdue and a welcome development, noting that commercial drivers across the country heaved a sigh of relief when the news of the proposed scheme filtered.

He further said the union will do everything possible to partner with the federal government to see to the actualisation of the scheme.

Meanwhile, the minister commended the union for its readiness to partner with the federal government on the proposed mass transit scheme, saying the scheme will be revolving and other stakeholders such as banks and insurance companies will be involved.

The minister added that the committee in charge has been given the mandate to seek the input of transport unions and other stakeholders in the implementation of the scheme.

The minister, who expressed worry over the condition of most of the vehicles being used for commercial transportation in the country, said the scheme is aimed at phasing out rickety vehicles from Nigerian roads and providing enabling environment for transportation to safeguard the lives of commuters.