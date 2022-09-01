Civil Society-Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) has called on politicians in the country to commit towards improving the nutrition status of the country and as well fulfill all pending commitments made towards same.

Executive secretary of CS-SUNN Sunday Okoronkwo who made the call yesterday at a media roundtable on “Nigeria’s Nutrition Commitments; Moving from Pledges to Action” in Abuja, said generating political commitment for nutrition and its attendant fulfilment remains critical to driving forward action throughout the United Nations Decade of Action on Nutrition (2016-2025).

“Commitment making has always been at the heart of several governments in Nigeria. For decades, Nigeria has continued to make commitments at the local, state, national and global levels to drive greater action towards ending malnutrition.

CS-SUNN said Nigeria which has the second highest number of stunted children in the world after India is faced with the double burden of malnutrition.

Nigeria has the prevalence of undernutrition which stands at 11 percent and the prevalence of overweight/obesity at 25 percent, according to the National Population Commission and ICF International.

The organisation said there is urgent need to influence political party manifestos ahead of the 2023 general elections to address the issue of malnutrition in Nigeria.

On her part, head of Nutrition Society of Nigeria, FCT chapter, Dr Florence Uchendu, called for the accessibility and availability of bio-fortified foods accross the country.

She also urged prompt action against harmful food practices in the country, amongst which are adulteration of palm oil, garri, premature ripening of banana with carbide amongst others.