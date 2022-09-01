Chief Magistrate of Court 1 Birnin Kebbi in Kebbi State, Hassan Kwaido, has sent one Mubarak Lawali Kamba to two years in a correctional centre with 40 lashes for posting ponographic pictures to one Farida Aliyu, the wife of one Aliyu Abubakar.

The victim and the suspect are residents of Kamba in Dandi local government area of the state.

In his narration of the incident before the Magistrate, the prosecutor, Inspector, Jibril Abba, told the court that the incident happened in July in Kamba town and Mubarak was arrested after the complainant, Aliyu Abubakar reported the matter to the police.

He said the suspect was immediately brought to the court for trial.

Abba presented both Farida and Mubarak’s GSM phones and Mubarak’s number was identified from Farida’s phone with his posting of the phonographic pictures aimed at having sex with her.

Kwaido said having been satisfied with the evidence, sent Mubarak to the correctional centre for two years with 40 lashes and N50,000 fine and another N50,00 to be paid to the complainant.

He said the court passed the judgement so as to serve as a deterrent to others.