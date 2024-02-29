Technical officials of South Africa’s Super League side, Chippa United, are breathing a sigh of relief after Stanley Nwabali admitted he is not opposed to extending his stay at the club.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move away from the South African club following a stellar display for the Super Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

South African giants, Kaizer Chiefs and Belgian Pro League outfit, Union St Gilloise are reportedly interested in the shot stopper.

Nwabali has been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs as Amakhosi are looking for a reliable replacement for Itumeleng Khune, whose departure is imminent.

“You see when you play under an understanding chairman, everything comes – confidence comes… Imagine you’re playing under a chairman who wants all his players to be comfortable, you must work for this man, even when you’re in or out of the team,” Nwabali was quoted as saying by SABC Sport.

“To be honest, I really wish to play one or two more years with him – I really wish this. If it’s his wish [too], fine, but I really wish [to stay] because he’s a nice man.

“He wished me well in the Afcon, so I really want to show him this love by staying longer. But if it’s the end of my time with the club at the end of this season, so be it,” he added.