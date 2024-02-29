The sports development minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has extended his heartfelt love and support to Super Eagles vice captain, William Troost-Ekong, who recently underwent surgery after playing through pain to help Nigeria clinch silver medal at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

The minister in a statement issued on Wednesday by his special assistant on media, Diana-Mary Nsan, expressed his deep concern for Troost-Ekong’s well-being and wished him a swift and successful recovery.

He commended the Udinese defender for his dedication to representing Nigeria on the international stage, despite facing physical challenges.

“The dedication and resilience demonstrated by William Troost-Ekong is truly commendable. His willingness to push through pain and continue to lead our national team exemplifies the spirit of a true leader and warrior. We extend our love and support to him during this period of recovery and eagerly anticipate his return to the pitch,” Enoh said.

The Minister also hailed the gallant display of Zaidu Sanusi, Ola Aina, and others who also sustained injuries during the African Cup of Nations tournament.

Senator Enoh acknowledged their sacrifices and wished them a speedy and full recovery.

“Zaidu Sanusi and Ola Aina displayed remarkable courage and dedication to the national team. Their commitment to representing Nigeria on the football field despite adversity is truly inspiring. We extend our best wishes to them for a swift recovery, and we want them to know that Nigerians will forever appreciate their sacrifices.”