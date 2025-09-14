The Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL, Championship matchday one fixture between Sunshine Queens and Fortress Ladies has been postponed until Sunday morning due to heavy downpour at the Afugiri Stadium in Umuahia.

The match was stopped in the 22nd minute as the rain left the pitch waterlogged.

No goal was recorded yet in the game before play was called off.

The game will resume at 8 am on Sunday morning, with the remaining minutes to be played.

Meanwhile Castmog Ladies defeated First Mahi Babes 3-1 in the opening fixture in Group A1 at the Wisdom Memorial secondary school in Umuahia om Saturday.

Royal Queens and Gallant Queens played out a goalless draw in the other game in the group.