Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Endowment Foundation has received a boost from the chairman of the Mainstream Energy Solutions Company, Col Sani Bello (rtd), who donated another N50 million to it.

Bello, who was a one-time military governor of old Kano State, first donated N50 million to the University in March 2022 based on his total conviction about the transformative power of education, especially at university level.

The donation hit the account of the Foundation on Wednesday, 3rd January, 2024, a great gesture well acknowledged and appreciated by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Bala, and the University as a whole.

Col. Bello’s unwavering zeal for education transformation manifested through the companies he chaired and is still chairing. He ensured that as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), his companies extend valuable assistance to universities.

A good example is the establishment of the MTN-Library Connect at Kashim Ibrahim Library in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 2010. This digital hub was equipped by MTN with 120 computers, 2 servers, 3 databases, and a self-operated timer.

The facility is used extensively by undergraduate students to support their learning and research.

Similarly, his Mainstream Energy Solutions Company, which functions as an electricity generation enterprise, graciously provided and heavily discounted electricity for Lagos State University in Lagos.

The Foundation is intended to give the University the much-needed financial stability, flexibility, and confidence to make capital improvements, build capacity in emerging academic areas, engage in cutting-edge research, and adapt to the changing needs of the institution’s students.

The Board of Trustees (BoT) for the Foundation was recently reconstituted with the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Alhaji Mahmud Yayale Ahmed, Ajiyan Katagum, as chairman as well as other illustrious alumni and friends of the university as members.

The reconstitution of the board followed approval of the University Governing Council at its 194th (Regular) meeting held in February, 2021, and the 12-member Board had since been inaugurated.