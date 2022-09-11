Former governor of Taraba State, Rev. Jolly Nyame, have pleaded with the people of the state that he understands their pains in the current times.

He spoke in Jalingo yesterday after arriving from Abuja where he was released from prison after a pardon by the Council of State.

Nyame, the longest serving governor of the state, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for diverting N1.65 billion during his two tenures as governor.

“From what I am seeing on your faces, I understand the pains you are passing through at the current times, I am back and back for good.

“Now that I am back, I want to be a fact finder, I have forgiven all those that were behind my incarceration, I am more refined now to reshape the activities of the state.

“I appreciate President Muhamadu Buhari and the Council of State for making my freedom possible, my four years in jail had a divine purpose, when the time comes, we will all come together to look into our problems and how to solve them,” he said.

Thousands of people thronged the Jolly Nyame Stadium to receive him.