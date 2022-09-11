Troops of the Nigerian Army are reported to have killed several bandits during a clearance operation in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

During the operation, a notorious bandit, Boderi Isiya, narrowly escaped being killed, while his second in command, Musti and several other fighters were gunned down by the troops.

A statement by the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said Musti and Boderi were responsible for the security breach at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, kidnap of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, the Emir of Bungudu and several other citizens last year.

According to the report, the troops engaged the bandits around the Tollgate General Area of Chikun local government, and while the bandits scrambled in retreat, they ran into another ambush laid by the troops in Sabon Gida General Area.

Aruwan said corpses and weapons were recovered at the scene, while some of the terrorists eventually died from bullet wounds.

The commissioner further disclosed that Boderi’s second in command, one Musti, was among those identified to have been eliminated, alongside one Yellow Mai-Madrid and one Dan-Katsinawa, with others yet to be identified, while some of the terrorists are battling life-threatening wounds.

The statement said Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops for the feat under the leadership of the General Officer Commanding, One Division, Major General T.A. Lagbaja, being the latest notable breakthroughs recorded since he took command.