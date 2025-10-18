The Coalition of Voluntary Youth Organisations of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to caution the Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande, following the leadership crisis rocking the council.

The call was made during a World Press conference in Abuja where the coalition expressed deep concern about what it described as the minister’s “utterances and interference” in the affairs of the NYCN.

In a statement jointly signed by Victor D. Anawo, of the Middle Belt Youth Organisation, and Samson Onoja, of the Youth Consensus for Good Leadership, on Saturday, the coalition alleged that the minister, through his Senior Special Assistant, Ms. Kehinde Awujola, played a role in the conduct of the NYCN election that produced Comrade Babangida Onimisi Isah as president.

However, the group claimed that after the election was concluded, the minister began supporting an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to replace the newly elected leadership — an action they described as “unconstitutional and alien to the NYCN constitution.”

“We are surprised that after the election has been successfully completed and new leadership has emerged, Mr. Ayodele Olawande is trying to create crisis by using the Interim Management Committee set up after the suspension of the NYCN Board of Trustees to replace a democratically elected president of Nigerian youths,” the statement read in part.

“This action is capable of causing a crisis in the country, as Nigerian youths are already mobilizing against it. While we acknowledge the Minister’s zeal in promoting youth development, his recent actions have been perceived as inflammatory and insensitive to the plight of Nigerian youths.”

The coalition urged President Tinubu to intervene and ensure that the minister’s actions align with his administration’s vision for peace, unity, and youth inclusion.

It further appealed to Nigerian youths to remain calm and law-abiding while pledging continued collaboration with the government to promote stability and national cohesion.

“We urge the President to call the Minister to order and ensure his actions align with the administration’s commitment to fostering peace and unity. We also urge all Nigerians to remain peaceful as we work collectively for the progress of our great nation,” the statement added.