The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,900 prospective corps members to Bauchi State for the 2025 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation exercise.

NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Kufre Umoren, told journalists on Tuesday in Bauchi, that registration would begin from September 24 to 26 at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo in Ganjuwa local government area of the state.

Umoren said swearing-in ceremony of the corps members was billed for September 26th while orientation exercise would end on October 14th.

He said each of the corps members would be allowed into the camp after being adequately certified to be genuine graduates.

The State Director assured that discreet screening of prospective corps members would be conducted to guard against intrusion or impersonation.

“Registration dates have been announced to the corps members, and they are advised to adhere strictly to all camp rules and regulations.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the scheme’s extant rules,” he said, warning that the scheme frowned at late-night journeys and urged corps members to avoid it for their own safety.

While urging them to be punctual, diligent, and comply with dress code, Umoren warned that disobedient corps members would be sanctioned.