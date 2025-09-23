A housewife, Rabi Nuhu, from Magama Gumau in Toro local government area of Bauchi state has been arrested for allegedly brutalising her five-year-old stepdaughter for bedwetting.

Our correspondent gathered that the victim, whose name is withheld, lost her mother about a year ago and has since been living with her father, Mohammed Umar, and his new wife.

However, the child had reportedly endured repeated violence at the hands of her stepmother.

A resident and human rights activist, Kabiru Mohammed Abdulkadir told Journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday, that the abuse had gone on for about five days before it came to light.

“To avoid issues with the stepmother, her father bought a separate mattress for the child, but the violence continued. The girl later confided in her uncle, saying that her stepmother had burnt her private part because of her bedwetting habit. It was the uncle who escalated the matter and reported it to the Police,” he said.

Kabiru further alleged that the suspect often vented her frustrations with her husband on the child.

Speaking with journalists, the victim’s father, Mohammed Umar, who works with an online television station, admitted that his wife frequently complained about the child’s bedwetting.

He said he initially believed her explanation that hot tea had spilled on the child when he noticed burns on her body.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said the case was reported on September 13, 2025, around 3pm.

“The victim sustained burns on her lower abdomen, thighs, and buttocks,” Wakil stated.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani Omolori Aliyu, has ordered the immediate arrest of the suspect and directed that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation.

LEADERSHIP reports that this incident comes just days after another case of child brutality was reported in the same community, where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly tortured by her brother’s wife, Suwaira Ibrahim, who reportedly burnt the child’s private part with a hot knife after accusing her of witchcraft.

