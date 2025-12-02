The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has approved Thursday, December 18, 2025, as the passing-out date for Corps Members of the 2024 Batch C, Stream II.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, the management has planned a low-key ceremony featuring the distribution of Certificates of National Service to deserving Corps Members across all local government areas in the country.

Activities leading up to the event include Job Advisory and Counselling sessions organised by the Corps and partner agencies, as well as the signing of final clearance forms by Zonal Inspectors.

“The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, wishes the Corps Members a successful winding-up and passing-out exercise,” the statement said.

Corps Members were advised to let the core values of the Scheme guide them in their post-service relationships and to continue serving as good ambassadors of NYSC.

Established in 1973, NYSC is a one-year mandatory programme for Nigerian graduates under the age of 30, designed to promote national unity, integration, and development.

The service includes a three-week orientation camp, a primary assignment phase, and a community development service period.

During orientation, Corps Members undergo paramilitary drills, leadership development, entrepreneurship training under the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, and community integration.

Afterwards, they are posted to various Places of Primary Assignment, serving in sectors such as education, health, and agriculture, contributing to community development across the country.