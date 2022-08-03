Director general of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has warned corps members not to embark on any unauthorised journey during their service year.

He said they must get approval from the NYSC if it becomes necessary to travel. Fadah stated this yesterday while addressing corps members at NYSC Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto states orientation camps.

He stated further that if they are travelling a long distance, they should break their journey when it is 6:00pm and pass the night in safe places like military barracks, NYSC secretariats, Corps Lodges among others.

In a press statement by the director, press and public relations, Eddy Megwa, the director general advised them not to endanger their safety through night travelling and also by associating with people of questionable characters.

“We love you and we want you to stay safe. Don’t travel without permission and if it is compulsory that you travel, try and get permission from NYSC because if you travel without permission, NYSC will penalize you. You have to be security conscious and beware of the people you associate with”, Fadah said.

The director general also warned the corps members to avoid cultism, drug peddling, drug abuse and other social vices that could lead to lifelong regrets. He advised them to abide by the rules and regulations in camp adding that any erring corps member would be sanctioned as stipulated in the NYSC Bye laws. He also advised that anytime they are called upon to serve as electoral officers in their respective states they should abide by the electoral laws.

“Try and obey every constituted authority wherever you are posted to. During elections, you must abide by the electoral laws and anyone that violate the electoral laws wound be sanctioned”, he added.