The Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of aiding crimes in the country.

Oba Ewuare II who made the allegations when he received the newly deployed Benin zonal director of EFCC, Mr Effa Okim in his palace in Benin City, Edo State, tasked the commission to fight crime without fear or favour.

The monarch cited a particular criminal investigation involving some former palace officials who were arrested for fraud and handed over to EFCC in Benin for investigation and prosecution.

The Oba alleged that some EFCC operatives treated the petition with kid gloves and the culprits were set free after giving them slaps on their wrists a few years ago.

Oba Ewuare who did not give further details about the unnamed former officials, wondered why EFCC investigators swept glaring evidence of fraud against them under the carpet.

The traditional ruler said, “We want to draw your attention to one or two grey areas in your operations.

“No matter how much you try to support them from the palace, it was a young lady that headed that team from the palace. It was very difficult.

“They (EFCC) always come and speak gloriously. Actually, when the time come to assist them, they seem to listen to other parties. What has been told is that they take instructions from the highest bidder.

“You know that I have been known for speaking the truth. But I was not happy about certain things that happened with your predecessor.

“We get news from everywhere. When we try to assist the EFCC. I even wrote a letter to the then chairman that was now removed from office.

“I even sent an emissary to talk to him regarding certain elements in Edo State, particularly the palace.

“How can EFCC boys, especially that girl be behaving like this? If I was asked to comment on her performance index, I will score her zero. I do not know if she was doing EFCC job or just dancing to the tunes of people that were giving her money.

“At the time we were trying to assist EFCC, the report we keep getting was negative and I was not happy about it”, Oba Ewuare II said.

The monarch, however said the newly appointed chairman of EFCC, Mr Olanipekun Olukayode is on the path to greatness if he continually demonstrates fidelity in his duties, just as he pledged his Palace support to the state government in addressing social inequality and reduce social vices.

Earlier in his address, Okim appealed to Oba Ewuare II to support the advocacy against financial crimes with Edo State ranking second behind Lagos State in financial crime index of Nigeria.

Recalling the historical ties between his state of origin, Cross River and Edo State, he also solicited for prayers and royal blessings to enable him discharge his duties diligently.