Brentford Midfielder Frank Onyeka could be left out of Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa and Benin Republic due to injury.

Onyeka missed Brentford’s last two games of the season due to the setback.

The 26-year-old is expected to be excluded from Nigeria’s squad for the qualifiers.

The Super Eagles have some of their regular players on the injury list ahead of the games against the Bafana Bafana and Squirrels.

Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze are doubtful for the games due to fitness concerns.

The likes of Moses Simon, Zaidu Sanusi and Tyrone Ebuehi have already been ruled out of the games due to injuries.

Nigeria will host South Africa at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday, June 7.

Finidi George’s side will travel to Abidjan for a clash with Benin three days later.