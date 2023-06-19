Princewill Announces Father’s Death

Businessman and philanthropist, Prince Tonye Princewill, has announced the death of his father and the Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State, King Professor Theophilus Princewill.

The late monarch was also chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers (RSCTR). Princewill, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, said in accordance with the tradition of Kalabari Kingdom, the Buguma Council of Chiefs and the Kalabari Council of Chiefs were formally briefed on Saturday about the monarch’s demise.

The statement reads in part: “It is with a very heavy heart that I am formally announcing the departure of my father, our King and His Serene Majesty, King Prof. T.J.T Princewill, Amachree the XI and Amanyanabo of the Kalabari Kingdom. He was not just my father, he was also my best friend.

“Earlier today, the Buguma Council of Chiefs and the Kalabari Council of Chiefs were formally briefed, all in accordance with Kalabari tradition, thereby opening the door to our now officially informing the world, as the cart cannot be put before the horse.

“Further announcements will follow in the days and weeks to come, but we call on you for your prayers and your well wishes, not just for the family, but for the entire Kalabari Kingdom.