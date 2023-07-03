Oba Of Benin Wades Into Arewa, Muslims Community Crisis 

His Royal Majesty, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin has intervened in the feud between Arewa and the Muslim community in Edo State.

The eminent monarch tasked Nigerians on peaceful coexistence for the wellbeing of Nigeria irrespective of tribal and religious differences.

He made the remarks when leaders of Muslims community led by the chief imam of Benin Central Mosque, Sheik Abdulfatah Enabulele paid him Eid-el-Kabir homage in his Palace in Benin City, Edo State.

Reacting to the conflict among some Muslims and Arewa community in Benin Kingdom, Oba Ewuare II, advised adherents of the various faiths of their obligations to God and urged them to live in peace in order to attain prominence in life.

The monarch decried the moral decadence in Nigeria, and urged Nigerians to pray for Nigeria to overcome the problems in the country.

He said, “Only God can change everything.” He lamented that stealing and all kinds of criminalities are now rampant in the society.